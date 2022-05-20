Kaduna guber race: Sha’aban threatens to dump APC over ‘imposition’ of candidate

As primary elections of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) gets closer, a Kaduna state governorship aspirant on the party’s platform, Alhaji Sani Mahmoud Sha’aban, has threatened to decamp from the APC if the state government imposed a candidate on the party.

He gave the warning while inaugurating his campaign coordinators from political wards drawn from 8 Local Government Areas in Northern Kaduna Senatorial District in Zaria on Wednesday.

He alleged no in the state wards congress was held and elected the delegates from the wards.

He further alleged based on the information available to him from the Government House, the list of the delegates for the state had been prepared, adding that the said list was designed at the Government House at 3am on Wednesday.

The Aspirant stated that already 7 political parties have to teamed up with him in the fight against APC as long the party leadership and the state government violate the laid down rules and regulations governing the primary elections.

He warned delegates against any act that could destroy the manifesto of the Party.

Sha’aban promised to touch lives of citizens positively if he comes on board as the governor of the state come 2023.

He noted that he would not demolish houses of the poor but would build more houses for the common man, create job opportunities for the teaming youth with view to stamp out employment and restiveness among them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

