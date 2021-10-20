Kaduna: I’m committed to effective representation – Monrovia

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mukhtar Ahmed Monrovia has assured the entire people of Kaduna South federal constituency that he will continue to render good representation at the National Assembly.

Hon Monrovia gave the assurance at the weekend in Kaduna while receiving an award from an NGO, Kaduna Exclusive Stars.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure my people that I’m committed toward ensuring good representation with the view to achieving peace and development,” the lawmaker stated.

He further explained that he has been up and doing; rendering support to his people in the areas of education, health, human capacity building and development among others.

Monrovia commended the people of Kaduna South for their total support and cooperation to the APC-led government both at the federal and state levels and urged them to redouble the support to enable them enjoy more dividends of democracy.

The politician described APC as a great party with great vision, urging members of the party nationwide to be law abiding with a view to ensuring peace and harmony in their domains.

Earlier in his address, the chairman of Kaduna Exclusive Stars, Auwal Abdulrashid America, described the award presented to Hon Monrovia as an appreciation of his humanity and quality representation at the National Assembly.