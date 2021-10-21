Kaduna insecurity: How 888 were killed, 2,553 kidnapped in 6 months – Report

Not less than 888 people have been killed and 2,553 others kidnapped in Kaduna state between January and July 2021. Seven hundred and twenty people were also injured within the period, Kaduna state security report has disclosed.

The third quarter security report presented by Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, Wednesday, said 220 bandits were killed and 12,860 animals rustled between January and September 2021.

According to him, 325 people were killed in the state in the first quarter, 222 killed in the second quarter, while 343 people were killed in the third quarter.

Aruwan also stated that 949 people were kidnapped in the first quarter, 774 people were abducted in the second quarter, while 830 were kidnapped in the last three months.

The security report couldn’t state how much was paid as ransom to secure the release of the 2,553 kidnapped victims.

Speaking on the breakdown of the report for the third quarter, Aruwan said, “From July to September 2021, a total of 343 persons died due to banditry, communal clashes, violent attacks and reprisals. Of this, 50 were women, and 22 were children. Southern Kaduna district records 193 deaths in the third quarter, over 56% of the total.

“This number is largely made up of victims of violent attacks and reprisals in Zango Kataf, Kaura and Kauru LGAs. These areas witnessed series of clashes early in the year, which spiralled into a succession of increasingly deadly communal and inter-ethnic attacks across the three LGAs, 114 people died in Zango Kataf LGA, and 19 in Kaura LGA in the period under review.”

He said, “130 deaths were recorded in Kaduna Central Senatorial District (38% of the total), 125 of these occurred in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun and Kajuru LGAs. Chikun LGA recorded 37 deaths, Igabi LGA 29, Giwa LGA 27, Kajuru LGA recorded seven deaths in the third quarter. The Northern Senatorial District recorded 20 people killed in the third quarter with five deaths recorded in Lere LGA.

“From the 830 people kidnapped in the third quarter, Kaduna Central Senatorial District accounts for 732 (about 88%), with all these occurring in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun and Kajuru LGAs. Chikun LGA had 243 citizens kidnapped, Birnin Gwari 143, Kajuru 132, Igabi 106, while 98 persons were kidnapped in Giwa LGA.

“Southern Kaduna Senatorial District recorded 51 kidnapped persons, with Kachia LGA recording the highest number of 28. Northern Senatorial District recorded 47 kidnapped persons, with 16 of these from Zaria LGA. In total 222 women and 179 minors were kidnapped in the third quarter across the state.

“Ten persons were said to have been rapef across the state from July to September 2021, eight of these are minors. Five of the cases were recorded in the Northern Senatorial District, with four of these being minors, three cases were reported from Kudan LGA. Two cases of rape were reported from the Southern Kaduna Senatorial District, both minors.

“A total of 67 persons sustained injuries from attacks in the Southern Kaduna Senatorial District, 36 were in Zango Kataf LGA. The Northern Senatorial District recorded 21 injuries comprising two women. Animals rustled in the state amounted to 1,018, with 780 stolen from Kaduna Central Senatorial District. Giwa had the highest figure of rustled animals in third quarter with 390.”

