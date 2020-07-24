COVID-19: Kaduna introduces more tax incentives

Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service has extended deadline for filing tax returns, waived off penalties and interest for late filing of returns, and introduced tax rebates, as Covid-19 incentives to cushion the pandemic effects on taxpayers.

A statement issued by the executive secretary of KADIRS, Dr. Zaid Abubakar, on Friday, read in part, “The Kaduna state government is granting the incentives in accordance with Sections 95 (1) and 127 of the Kaduna State Tax (Codification and Consolidation) Law, 2016.

“Kaduna taxpayers will be given grace periods for payment of consumption tax by the entertainment and hospitality sector, PAYE by private schools and for persons subject to presumptive tax. The deadline for the filling of Annual Tax Returns has been further extended to September 30, 2020.

“Penalties and interests that, hitherto, would accrue for late filling of returns have been waived for the period of the extension (April 1 to July 31, 2020). Filling of Annual Tax Returns within the extended period shall be deemed to be within the statutory timeline and shall attract one per cent rebate on tax due.”