Kaduna journalists form group to fight corruption

Some journalists in Kaduna state Monday said they are ready to join the fight against corruption in the state by forming an anti-corruption group, Journalists Against Corruption (JAC).

Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna state chapter, Comrade Adamu Yusuf, made this known Monday while addressing the new Zonal Head, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Sanusi Abdullahi, during a courtesy call at the NUJ secretariat, Kaduna.

Yusuf assured the new EFCC zonal head that journalists in Kaduna state will continue to partner with the anti graft agency in the fight against corruption. He urged EFCC to beam its searchlight on media houses who reneged on their agreement to pay worker’s salary promptly, adding that it is affecting journalists adversely.

“EFCC and NUJ have cordial relationship in Kaduna state. Journalists are EFCC partners in fighting financial crimes in the state. We will continue to give you maximum support and cooperation to ensure that you succeed. We will soon invite you to NUJ to inaugurate NUJ members ready to fight corruption in the state under the name Journalists Against Corruption (JAC).

The new EFCC zonal head, Sanusi Abdullahi, said he is in NUJ to introduce himself and seek the support of journalists in creating more awareness about their operation. “I assumed office last week and found it imperative to visit NUJ first. We want to make ourselves familiar to the NUJ.

“We want to cement our relationship with NUJ because the press is the people that can project our image. We need your cooperation towards our programme in fighting corruption and crimes.”

The anti graft agency sought journalist’s assistance in the coverage of their court proceedings, to beam more focus on what they do in court.