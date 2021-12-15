Kaduna judicial panel of inquiry recommends N274.6m compensation

The Kaduna state Judicial Panel of Inquiry on acts of police brutality, extra-judicial killings and human rights violations in Kaduna state has submitted its report to the state government.

The panel recommends N274.6 million as compensation to victims.

According to chairman of the [panel, Justice David S. Wyom (Rtd), the panel also recommended the modest police reforms and prosecution of erring police officers. He said the panel received 64 petitions, struck out six on petitioners’/ counsels’ applications, 13 were struck out due to lack of diligent prosecution and it heard 43 petitions from which seven were dismissed for lack of merit.

The chairman said the panel was inaugurated on October 19th, 2020 but held its inaugural meeting on December 10th, 2020 due to some delays. He said due to challenges it faced, the panel had to seek for extension to enable it do a thorough job.

“We concluded our public sitting on 22nd of June 2021, but due to some logistic, it became apparent that forwarding our report would not be possible within the time frame.

“A total of 64 petitions were filed, out of which six were struck out on application of petitioners and or counsel, and 13 were struck out by the panel due to lack of diligent prosecution. By the above, a total of 19 petitions were terminated before taking of evidence commenced. At the end, the panel heard a total of 43 petitions and seven were dismissed for lack of merit.

“After evaluating the evidence and the exhibit tendered and admitted, we recommended the payment of compensation in respect to 23 petitions in the total sum of N274,600,000 for deaths, injuries and permanent incapacitation” Wyom said.

The deputy governor of Kaduna state, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, while receiving the report on behalf of Kaduna state government, thanked the panel for its industry and diligence in ensuring a quality report.