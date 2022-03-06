Kaduna-Kano railway project: Amaechi slams construction company over slow pace of work 

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has expressed concern that the China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC) is beginning to play politics with the Kaduna to Kano railway project because of its slow pace of work.

The minister who stated this during the inspection of the project and other facilities in Kano on Saturday said, “I think what they’re doing is delay the project for this government to come to end.

“The report from the project consultant show the project is just about five percent completed, which is unacceptable,” he said.

Amaechi said its speed was extremely slow as “the CCECC was supposed to have over 2,000 equipment on the project, but they have just 541 so far.”

In his words, “They claimed that over 300 are in Kaduna. We have sent a team to check. But even if you add that, you will still have just over 800. Just over 800 equipment compared to 2,000, means something is wrong somewhere.

“I know they will claim that we haven’t funded them but part of their responsibility in the contract is for them to look for the money. CCECC hasn’t given us money.

“Chinese haven’t given us money. So they can’t afford to delay it because is their responsibility to look for the money.

“That’s what the CCECC must do. But I will address the press and Nigerians on Wednesday after we meet with CCECC. If there is no difference, I will tell the country what’s going on.

“ We have given them some money. They ought to have started work by now but if you go there, nothing is happening. It is an old track. We can’t just give you money and you go to sleep.”

Amaechi also visited the Dala Inland Dry Port, Kano where work was going on at impressive speed.

The Managing Director, Dala Inland Dry Port, Ahmad Rabiu, told the Minister that all that was left were electrical fittings and minor works for operations to begin at the port just in weeks.