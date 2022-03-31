Kaduna killings: Reps angry with security forces

Members of the House of Representatives, on Thursday expressed anger over poor performances of Nigeria’s security forces in addressing the rising insecurity and the latest killings, specifically in some parts of Kaduna state.

While calling on the federal government to as a matter of urgency, implement recommendations from the National Security Summit, organised by the parliament, the House suspended its activities including committee sittings of the day in view of the happenings in the country.

A member, Hon. Shehu Balarabe, had in a motion during plenary, drew attention of the House to the recent killings in Giwa area of Kaduna, where he said armed bandits attacked communities, killing 117 persons between 24th and 28th of March, abducted 130, burnt over 200 houses, and left 10,000 currently displaced, as cattle and other animals were carted away.

The lawmaker called for urgent deployment of security personnel to the area, so that the displaced can return to their ancestral homes, even as efforts are made to rescue the abducted persons.

In his contribution, Majority Leader of the House, Alhassan Doguwa, lamented the situation facing the country, saying “in the capacity of the Majority Leader who of course is the ambassador of government on this floor, you can see how this Chamber is thrown into disquiet, how this motion is thrown into emotionally disturbed manner; so emotional by the statements of the mover of the motion.

“When you have a government in place, the major responsibility of that government, especially a democratic one which was elected by the people is to ensure safety of lives and property of the innocent citizens. Mr Speaker when things like this continue on daily basis those of us who are representatives of the government we become speechless. We become speechless here to defend actions by government…

Also in his submissions, Usman Jaha said in spite of yearly huge budget of the military, there have been no significant improvement in security. According to him, in 2020 the total budget of of the Nigerian Army alone was N420 billion, N460 billion in 2021 and N571 billion in 2022, while N100 billion was earmarked for Operation Lafia Dole alone.

“There’s no way we can win this war without reforming the security architecture”, he submitted.

In similar vein, Dachung Bagos suggested the stoppage of fund releases to the military, saying the earlier budget should be justified.

Deputy Speaker Idris Wase who presided over the session however tasked the committee’s to do their jobs of oversight.

“It is not a good thing for 150 persons to lost their lives within a space of two days, and in one location”, he said, adding that he understood the emotions of his colleagues.