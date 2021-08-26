Kaduna LG poll: APC raises 55-man campaign team in Zaria



AS Kaduna state Local Governments election scheduled for 4th of September fast approaching, the ruling All progressive Congress (APC) Zaria Local chapter has raised and inaugurated a 55-Man campaign Council in order to ensure victory in the said forthcoming election.



Addressing the campaign Council members during inauguration ceremony held at the Pary Secretiat located at new Jos road zaria local government, the party care take committee Chairman, Mallam Buhari Musa urged them to work hard on the task assigned them in order for the party to win the forth coming election.



He explained that if they work no doubt his party would win the election.



Mallam Musa pointed out his party administration had brought about many people oriented projects in the Kaduna state and the local government for betterment of the citizens.



The party Chairman assured the people of the local government area that the APC led administraton at the local government would continue to bring about more projects for their betterment more what it did before.



In their separate contribution in an interview with Journalists shortly after the inauguration the Council’s Director-General and Director Contact, Mobilization and Public Relations, Engineer Musa Muhammed and Abdullahi Yahaya popularly known as Abdullahi Akida respectively said that they would go around every need and crany of the local to canvass for votes in order for the party to win the election with highest number of votes.



Our correspondent reports that the council has Alhaji Muhammad Akilu Idris as Chairman and Engineer Musa Muhammed as Director-General while Dr Auwal Mustapha imam as it’s Secretary