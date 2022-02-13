Kaduna LG polls: APC group wants election tribunal for 58 pending petitions

An APC Group has urged the Chief Judge of Kaduna state to set up a new Election Petition Tribunal to address the 58 pending petitions from the 2021 Kaduna state local government elections, following expiration of the last tribunal’s tenure.

The APC Concerned Group, while commending Governor Nasir el-Rufai for conducting the most transparent election in Nigeria using electronic voting machine, said the call became imperative after expiration of the 120-day tenure of the election petition tribunal on Thursday, February 10th, 2022, even as the tribunal could not deliver a single judgment on the 58 petitions before it.

The spokesman of the APC Concerned Group, Comrade Victor Duniya, said the tribunal which commenced sitting on October 11, 2021 rounded up without taking into cognisance the staggered local council polls of September 4, September 25 and October 23 and the fact that they did not sit on Fridays, weekends and public holidays, even as they took out five days to mourn the late grand Khadi of Kaduna state.

“The tribunal commenced sitting over the election of the 4th September, 2021 on the 11th day of October, 2021 and by law, its lifespan expires 120 days from the date the tribunal commenced sitting; section 86 (6) extant law. In the 120 days allotted, the tribunal did not sit on public holidays and weekends.

“For the 2nd batch of elections conducted on the 25th September, 2021 and that of the 23rd October, 2021, separate tribunals should have been set up to entertain their petitions. However, only the tribunal of the election of September 4 was available to receive petitions.

“The tribunal often times give long adjournments rather than sitting day to day as required by the extant laws. One of such instances is the adjournment on a case to the 14th of February when their tenure was to elapse on the 10th of February 2021, despite pleas from lawyers not to do so. That within the 120 days of the life span of the tribunal, the tribunal did not sit for a period of over 50 days.

“There are several petitions (about 58 petitions) before the tribunal and the tribunal could not deliver a single judgment over any petition. Ordinarily, the tribunal’s lifespan over elections of 25th September and 23rd October, 2021 ought to have ran to

120 days limit.

“Since the lifespan of the tribunal for the election of 4th September, 2021 had elapsed, there is an urgent need by the Chief Judge of Kaduna state to set up another panel to continue hearing of the pending petitions that are still very alive and subsisting before the tribunal,” he said.