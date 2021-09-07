Kaduna LG polls: APC wins 14 chairmanship seats, PDP gets 2

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 14 out of the 16 chairmanship seats so far declared by the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (Kadsiecom) leaving two chairmanship seats for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Blueprint reports that last Saturday’s local government elections were postponed in Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Kajuru and Zango Kataf local government areas till September 25 to enable security agencies prepare adequately to forestall any breakdown in law and order during and after the polls.



Kaduna North has always been won by the opposition, but despite Governor Nasir el-Rufai losing in his ward to PDP, APC rallied to return incumbent Mukhtar Baloni as chairman. The ruling party also defeated PDP bigwigs, ex-vice president, Namadi Sambo and ex-governor and ex-caretaker chairman of PDP, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi in their local governments.



PDP won in Jaba and Kaura local government areas, while APC won in Giwa, Igabi, Ikara, Jema’a, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Kagarko, Kubau, Kudan, Lere, Makarfi, Sabon Gari, Sanga and Zaria local government areas.



PDP’s Philip Gwada polled 9,012 votes to defeat APC’s Benjamin Jock, who recorded 5,640 votes in Jaba local government. PDP also won 8 of the 10 councillor seats, as APC won two. In Kaura, Matthias Siman of PDP polled 19,511 votes to defeat Adamu Donatus of APC who scored 10,941 votes. PDP also won nine out of the 10 councillor seats while APC won one seat.

In Giwa, APC’s Abubakar Lawal polled 22,896 votes to win the chairmanship seat beating PDP’s Awwal Kaya, who scored 3,534 votes. APC won all the 11 councillorship seats.

Incumbent Jabir Khamis of APC won Igabi chairman seat with 29,804 votes, as PDP’s Ibrahim Yusha’u polled 10,865 votes. APC’s Ibrahim Sadiq won Ikara chairman seat with 18,974 votes to beat PDP who scored 13,416 votes.



Yunana Barde of APC scored 24,251 votes to win Jema’a chairman seat narrowly beating incumbent chairman, Peter Averik of PDP who polled 23,215 votes. APC’s Mukhtar Baloni emerged winner of Kaduna North chairman seat with 16,545 votes, narrowly beating PDP’s Adamu Dattijo who scored 15,472 votes. PDP won six of the 11 councilor seats leaving five for APC.



In Kaduna South, incumbent chairman, Abubakar Jarimi of the APC polled 7, 879 votes to defeat PDP candidate who scored 4,765 votes. APC’s Nasara Rabo polled 20,558 votes to win Kagarko, while PDP’s Caleb Pius scored 14,494 votes. APC’s Bashir Zuntu got 23,973 votes to win Kubau chairman seat, while Isah-Rabiu Imam of PDP polled 9, 038 votes.



In Kudan APC’s Shuaibu Jaja won the chairman seat with 18,129 votes, as PDP’s Ibrahim-Shehu Doka polled 16,123 votes. APC’s Abubakar Buba polled 36,389 votes to win the chairman seat defeating PDP’s Dalhat Abu-Dadda’i who got 24,294 votes. In Makarfi, incumbent chairman, Kabir Mayare of APC scored 16,328 votes to beat PDP’s Abubakar Makarfi who scored 14,739 votes.



Sabon Gari chairman seat was won by APC’s Mohammed Usman who polled 32,405 votes to defeat PDP’s Abdu Bello, who scored 13,777 votes. In Sanga, APC’s Bisallah Malam scored 21,854 votes to win the chairmanship election, as PDP candidate scored 12,832 votes. In Zaria, APC’s Idris Ibrahim polled 34,006 votes to win Zaria chairmanship election, while PDP’s Yusuf Sambo polled 14,019 votes.



The chairmanship election in Kachia was declared inconclusive as the returning officer said cancelled votes were over 13,000, which is more than the recorded votes.