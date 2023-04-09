Kaduna monarch confers titles on eminent Kurama subjects

His Royal Highness Bugwam Kudaru (Akurmi) ||| Yakubu Iliya Sauri has conferred traditional titles on 29 prominent sons and daughters of Kurama Land, in Lere local government area of Kaduna state, who have distinguished themselves in their various careers.

Sauri, in his effort to restore the age-long glory of the land and foster unity among his people, brought together men and women who have impacted humanity in one way or the other.

Conferring the titles in his palace at Yarkasuwa, at the weekend, the Kudaru monarch enjoined the awardees to be good ambassadors of Kurama, which cultural heritage is renowned globally as farmers and champions of unity, tolerance, and peaceful co-existence.

According to him, the awardees have written their names in gold by contributing to the development of the chiefdom, Kaduna state and the country at large.

Those included Dr. Lazurus Mantau Soni (Tafida), Ali Garba (Shettima), Professor Matoh Dari Dogara (Sarkin Yaki), Esther Bago (Jakadiya), Capt Musa Garba (Isan Kurmi), Bitrus Garba (Maji Kiran Kurama), and Hon Jonathan Shekarau (Salanken Kurmi).

Others were Hauwa Tsoho Abundu-Richard (Yar Lelen Kurama), Jacob Maigamo (Ajiyan Kurama), Maigamo Dee (Ubinda wa Kurmi), Yusuf Abdu Goje (Gado da Masun Kurama), Mathew Gambo (Majidadin Kurama), Nasiru Tanimu (Turakin Kurama), and Joshua Elisha Dogara (Sarkim Samarai).

Also turbaned were Mathew Maiwarki (Garkuwan Kurama), Alhaji Ibrahim Bashir (Dan Isan Kurmi), Dr. Lawan Bala Isa (Dan Iyan Kurama), Sardauna Saleh (Magayaki), Ustaz Yunus (Kilishi), Emmanuel Ayuba (Sarkin Dawakin Kurmi), Alhaji Sulaiman Kudaru (Dan Majen Kurama), Nchiye Mirian Garba (Jakadiya Karama), Nuhu Gagara (Maidawan Kurmi), Haruna Dangana (Jakadan Kurmi), Ibrahim Rabakaya Daniel (Malikin Kurmi), Praising Elisha (Sarkin Addo), Maitala Gwaza (Madauchi Kurmi), and Iliya Danjuma Bugandi (Wakilin Kasa).

