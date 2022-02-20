Kaduna NANTMP elects new executives

The National Association of Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP), Kaduna state chapter, has elected new officials that will run its affairs.

The election which was conducted at Sultan Bello Mosque main hall in Kaduna was peacefully.

In his acceptance speech, the NANTMP chairman, Kaduna state chapter, Nasiru Abubakar, promised to be sincere and ensure the unity and progress of the association in the state.

In his speech, NANTMP president, Alhaji Maikudi Shaba, called on his members to always respect the rules and regulations of the association with a view to achieving the desired result.

He commended the federal Ministry of Science and Technology for working hand- in- hand with NANTMP for the development of traditional medicine profession in Nigeria.

The elected NANTMP Kaduna state chapter executives are: Nasiru Abubaka, state chairman, Shehu Moh’d, secretary, Anas Musa treasurer, Dauda Markus, financial sec, Maiwada Ibrahim, PRO, Hussaina Lawal, woman leader and Yahaya Audu, Auditor among others.