Kaduna NGOs appeal to citizens to embrace peace

The President, Peace Revival and Reconciliation Foundation of Nigeria

(PRRFN), Pastor Yohanna Buru has called on Kaduna citizens to embrace

peace and unity to move the state forward.

Buru made the call in an interview with the journalists on the current

development in the state and the nation. He called on peace

ambassadors, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Non-Governmental

Organizations (NGos), tradition title holders, religious clerics and

youth organizations to support the state government in promoting

peaceful co-existence among different faith based organizations.

He also called on Kaduna citizens to be peace ambassadors and learns

to forgive each other in other to make the state great.

He appealed to religious clerics and traditional believers to make

more effort in praying for peace and unity in the country so as to end

all forms of ethno-religious political crisis bedevilling peace and

stability in the country.

He also called on all Kaduna citizens to be law abiding and support

state and federal government in promoting better understanding and

religious tolerance.

Similarly, Iman Sani Isah of Interfaith Mediation Center, Kaduna has

also drawn the attention of Kaduna citizens on the importance of

religious tolerance and better understanding among different faith

based organization.

Iman Sani urged youths to shun all forms of violence and embrace peace

and harmony, while calling on traditional title holders to promote

peace and unity among their citizens.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.