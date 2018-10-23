Kaduna NGOs appeal to citizens to embrace peace

The President, Peace Revival and Reconciliation Foundation of Nigeria
(PRRFN), Pastor Yohanna Buru has called on Kaduna citizens to embrace
peace and unity to move the state forward.
Buru made the call in an interview with the journalists on the current
development in the state and the nation. He called on peace
ambassadors, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Non-Governmental
Organizations (NGos), tradition title holders, religious clerics and
youth organizations to support the state government in promoting
peaceful co-existence among different faith based organizations.
He also called on Kaduna citizens to be peace ambassadors and learns
to forgive each other in other to make the state great.
He appealed to religious clerics and traditional believers to make
more effort in praying for peace and unity in the country so as to end
all forms of ethno-religious political crisis bedevilling peace and
stability in the country.
He also called on all Kaduna citizens to be law abiding and support
state and federal government in promoting better understanding and
religious tolerance.
Similarly, Iman Sani Isah of Interfaith Mediation Center, Kaduna has
also drawn the attention of Kaduna citizens on the importance of
religious tolerance and better understanding among different faith
based organization.
Iman Sani urged youths to shun all forms of violence and embrace peace
and harmony, while calling on traditional title holders to promote
peace and unity among their citizens.
