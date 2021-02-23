Kaduna NIPR conducts orientation for new members

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Kaduna state chapter, has conducted an orientation and documentation programme for the newly inducted members.

The exercise, organised over the weekend as an induction process for the new members, was to avail them the opportunity to socialise with others, understand their basic obligations, responsibilities, rights and privileges as professional members of the institute.

Welcoming the members, the chapter chairman, Alhaji Bashir Chedi, called on the members, mainly from the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) Kaduna, to maintain higher professional ethic, practice and standard.

He urged them to serve as examples for the achievement of excellence in their respective organisations.

Malam Chedi further tasked them to see their membership as an opportunity to add value to their work place as the institute would continue to provide avenues for their training and retraining on various aspects of public relations rather than collect their certificates as meal tickets and fail to participate in the institute’s capacity building and development activities.

On non-active participation in the chapter’s activities by some members, the chairman said the chapter would work in conjunction with the national body to embark on measures that would delist defaulting members.

As part of capacity building for the new members, a lecture was delivered by an entrepreneur and social investment expert, Alhaji Moshood Lawal of the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs OSSAP-SDGs entitled, “Entrepreneurship Skill Development, Tool for Strengthening Public Relations Management in Nigeria.”

The paper gave insight on public relations and entrepreneurship as key and essential components for strengthening organizational strategies and success factors for growth and development.

Commenting on their orientation, Flt Lt. Fredrick Omaga of the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) thanked the Kaduna chapter for the programme, saying they had learnt new aspects of public relations from presentations on crisis communication in work place.