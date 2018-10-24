Kaduna now a failed State, says Hunkuyi

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi representing Kaduna North Senatorial district has stated that Kaduna State has become a failed State as a result of crisis that started a few days ago.

It would be recalled that scores of person have confirmed killed by the state government following the crises that erupted weekend and led to imposition of curfew for four days now.

Yesterday during plenary session, the lawmaker drew the attention of the Senate to the crisis explaining that so far it has defied all security measures.

The lawmaker, who has been at logger heads with the state governor, Nasir el Rufai, lamented that innocent people have continued to die needlessly due to different attacks.

He demanded the release of Adara traditional ruler who was whisked away to an unknown destination by security agents amid the crisis.

The lawmaker further lamented that the perpetrators of the crisis in the state have not been brought to justice since 1992, saying the government has been pretending not to know them.

“Mr President, distinguished colleagues, you will agree with me that some elements have been sponsoring carnage in the state without being brought to justice by the government.”

“It’s unfortunate that government would pretend to not knowing those behind the heinous acts”.

Senator Ahmed Abubakar representing Adamawa South Senatorial district, while seconding the motion, said similar incidences were ongoing in Adamawa State.

He said Lamurde and Demsa Local Government have been under attack by local militias without any challenge from security agents and called on security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities.

Senator Umar Kurfi, Katsina Central lamented that the killings were sponsored, urging government to rise to the occasion.

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central while announcing his new party platform, the PRP said Kaduna crisis was due to religious and ethnic bigotry.

“Over 20 years, Kaduna has been mired in ethnic and religious violence and I want to call on religious and community leaders to sensitise their subjects” he said.

