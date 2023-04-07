Kaduna: Pay 1,266 reinstated teachers’ entitlements, NLC tells El-Rufai 

The Kaduna state government, Wednesday, reinstated 1,266 primary school teachers, who were disengaged from the state civil service following a competency test carried out by the state government in June 2022.

The reinstated teachers were asked to collect their letter of reinstatement from their various education secretaries, according to a circular issued by the Kaduna state Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB).

But NLC chairman, Kaduna state council, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, in a press release in Kaduna Thursday said the reinstated teachers needed to be paid all their entitlements since June 2022 when they were disengaged.

Suleiman, who appreciated the decision of the state government to reinstate the disengaged teachers and other employees that were affected by the abrupt decision, said they suffered harsh government decision.

The NLC chairman lamented that, “the reinstated persons were victims of an ill-thought-out action which had plunged many livelihoods into quite an unpleasant socio-economic condition as most of them face psychological torment.

“In fact, the implication of the earlier action on the larger educational sector in the state is another unimaginable issue. Ask yourself, what do you think happened to the schools in rural areas where teachers were disengaged? What was the fate and what became of the educational aspirations of the students whose teachers were disengaged?

“Obviously, some of these schools had to be shut and some forced to operate in abysmal condition given the shortage of teachers and other manpower,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

