Kaduna: PDP running mate Ayuba condemns attack on Ungwan Wakili 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial running mate, Mr John Ayuba Markus has condemned the recent attack which occurred at Angwan Wakili in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state, leading to the loss of about 17 lives.

Making the condemnation in a press statement, Tuesday, Ayuba said, “We received with shock the unfortunate attack on the hapless citizens of Ungwan Wakili in Zangon Kataf LGA of our dear state between Saturday, 11 March and early hours of Sunday March 12, 2023 which claimed 17 innocent lives and left scores of others injured and displaced.”

He noted with sadness that this round of attack is yet another sad commentary on their desire for a secure, peaceful, and united state, and therefore, condemned in the strongest terms the attack while calling on the security agencies to go after the perpetrators and conduct a thorough investigation with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

He also commiserated with the government and people of Zangon-Kataf local government area, particularly the Atyap chiefdom, over the loss of loved ones and property and appealed to them to remain calm and vigilant.

“I also appeal to the federal and state governments to direct the relevant emergency agencies to immediately provide relief materials to the displaced to forestall any humanitarian crisis in the affected areas,” he said.

The politician then prayed God to grant eternal rest to those killed, heal the injured, and comfort those who lost their loved ones in the attack.

He promised that security of lives and property will be on the priority list of Hon. Isa Mohammed Ashiru, if voted into power through the March 18 governorship election.

