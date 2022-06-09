Kaduna: PDP stakeholders petition Ayu, seek cancelation of senatorial primaries 

Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna state have petitioned the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, demanding cancellation of the party senatorial primaries held in Kaduna South.

The senatorial primaries that were held recently produced Mr Sunday Marshall Katung. The stakeholders said the exercise was allegedly characterised by irregularities and inducement of delegates.

In the petition, which was received by the PDP national chairman on May 31, 2022, the stakeholders stated that Katung failed to disclose his assets.

They also alleged irregularities in terms of non-accreditation of delegates for the election.

They said the election result declared by the returning officer, Sabo Babayero, Katung polled 112 out of the 269 votes cast, while Senator Danjuma Laah came second with 74 votes. Shehu Garba got 52 votes, Monday Dikko 21 votes, Adams Jagaba seven votes while Suleiman Dauke and Mark Jacobs got no votes.

They charged Senator Ayu led National Working Committee (NWC ) to order a fresh primary or hand over the ticket to the first runner up, Senator Danjuma Laah, to avoid the Zamfara or Bayelsa governorship experiences.

The petition signed by Abdulrasheed Ahmed Dogara, Habila Tadi Norman, Dennis Baba and Suleiman Isah, also accused Katung of tax evasion and other sharp practices.

