Kaduna: People arrested in viral video not bandits, Military, Police open up

The Military and Police authorities have clearified that the video which went viral on social media at the weekend parading people being loaded in a security van was not that of bandits who attacked Kakura community in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The security forces, who made the declaration during a peace meeting between the leadership of Gbagyi and Fulani communities of Kakura on Monday, said investigations have revealed that the people seen in the video were members of the herders settlements mistaken for bandits that went to attack Kakura and apprehended by the vigilante men.

The meeting had in attendance the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, Chikun Local Government Chairman, Engr Salasi Musa, member representing Chikun Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ayuba Chawaza, District Head of Kujama, Stephen Ibrahim and the Commanding Officer 312 Artillery Regiment, Lt.Col. D.O Igwilo.

Speaking at the meeting, which held at the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna state Police Commissioner, Yekini Ayoku said both the Gbagyi and Fulani communities of Kakura were victims of Saturday’s bandits attack.

He however clarified that, the bandits who killed the Gbagyi leader’s brother and also rustled the Fulani’s cattle, had escaped before the vigilante clashed with innocent Fulani searching for their cattle in the bush and arrested them as bandits who killed Ishaku Karfe.

According to the CP, “When we saw the video, we swung into action and called for an emergency meeting between the Gbagyi and Fulani communities of Kakura. And from our investigation, we discovered that what happened was bandits attacked Kakura community and killed the younger brother of the village leader, Isiaku Karfe.

“The same bandits attacked a nearby Fulani settlement within the same area and rustled their cattle. So, the vigilante of the Kakura community where the village head brother was killed, went in search of the bandits that attacked them, while the Fulani also went in search of their rustled cattle.

“While in the forest, the two sides clashed. In the process, three of the Fulani were killed and a number of others were injured. The information got to the military detachment in the area and they went for rescue and they took the dead and the injured to the hospital. Presently, the injured are now being treated at 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital.

“So, these people taken to the hospital are not bandits, but rather, from the narrations of the both sides, it was discovered that, it was a case of mistaken identity. So, what we have done here is to bring the two communities together, then the local government chairman, House of Assembly member, the District Head and Head of the Fulani community have been asked to go back and ensure peace among the communities.”

Both the District Head of Kujama, Stephen Ibrahim and Ardo (Head of Fulani Community) in Chikun local government corroborated the Commissioner of Police submission and assured that they will go back to the community level and work for peace in the area.