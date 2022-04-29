Kaduna Police distribute palliatives to 200 officers’ widows

Kaduna state Police Command has distributed palliative made up of foodstuff to 200 widows of police officers in the state to serve as succour for them.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kaduna state command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the beneficiaries were widows of Police officers who died in active service.

“The Kaduna Police Command on April 27, 2022, distributed palliatives to over 200 wives of Police officers who served the state and paid the supreme price over the years.

“The Kaduna Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini Adio Ayoku, flagged off the distribution in Zaria on Wednesday April 27.

“The CP, who was represented by the Area Commander, Zaria, ACP Sirajo Mohammed Fana, said the gesture was to give them a sense of belonging and for them to know that the Nigeria Police is always with them.”

Addressing the widows, the police boss said their husbands served their fatherland with zeal and dedication; as such the families they left behind cannot be abandoned by the Nigerian Police Force

“Your husbands served their fatherland diligently and some paid the supreme sacrifice, while ensuring that citizens go to sleep with both eyes closed.

“We cannot forget those sacrifices. Our thoughts go out to you and your children and we are doing this to tell you that you have not been forgotten,” CP Ayoku said.

