Kaduna police nab councillor with AK-47 rifle, go after accomplices

The Kaduna state Police command has arrested a councillor, AbdulRahman Adamu, with an AK-47 rifle and six rounds of ammunition along Galadimawa road in Giwa local government of the state.

AbdulRahman is the member representing Kinkiba ward in the legislative council of Soba local government area of the state.

The state’s police public relations officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, told reporters in Kaduna Friday that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini Ayoku, had ordered “a thorough investigation and prosecution to get to the root of the issue and bring in any accomplice of the councillor.”

He said, “The operatives of Operation Puff Adder II attached to Kaduna Police Command while acting on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police CP Yekini A. Ayoku had on May 9, 2022, at about 0800hrs conducted a routine patrol along Galadimawa road, Giwa LGA of Kaduna state.

“The operation which is aimed at ensuring sanity on the connecting axis succeeded in intercepting a Lifan motorcycle, black in color, ridden by one Abdulrahman Adamu who was moving towards Galadimawa community. The operatives became suspicious of the sack being carried on the motorcycle and were prompted to search it.

“In the process a concealed AK-47 rifle loaded with six rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition were recovered from the sack and taken into custody alongside the suspect. Preliminary investigation revealed the identity of the suspect, Abdulrahman Adamu, as a serving member in the legislative council of Soba LGA of Kaduna state representing Kinkiba ward.”

ASP Jalige added: “The suspect equally confessed to have gotten the firearm from his accomplices and he is to deliver the same to bandits around Galadimawa village for their nefarious activities.

“The CP appreciated the diligent and thoroughness exhibited by the officers and is miffed with the involvement of a supposed stakeholder. He directed that a full scale investigation be carried out to ensure all those connected with the said crime are apprehended to face justice.”

