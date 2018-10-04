Kaduna police warn residents against hate speech

The Police Command in Kaduna state has warned that it would deal with promoters of hate speech as the 2019 general election approaches.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, gave the warning in a statement in Kaduna on Sabo said the warning became necessary considering the ongoing party primaries in the state.

He quoted the State Police Commissioner, Ahmad Abdu-Rahman, as warning the general public to desist from doing any act that is capable of causing violence or disrupting public peace in the state.

“All must note that, hate speech is not allowed at all.

Anybody who violates the law in this regard will be apprehended by the police and the heavy burden of law will be brought to bear on him.

Sabo further warned that on no account should any person or group of persons take law into their hands or say anything that would cause breach of public peace or disrupt public order.

“The command wishes to appeal to all political stakeholders to advise their followers to maintain peace,” he said.

He also called on members of the public to go about their lawful activities and report promptly any suspicious person or group of persons that are hell bent at causing trouble.

Sabo gave the police commissioner’s assurance that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure protection of lives and property of all law-abiding residents of the state

16 cows rustled in Adamawa

The Adamawa Police Command yesterday confirmed that one herdsman was missing and 16 cows rustled in Kademun village in Demsa local government area of Adamawa.

Othman Abubakar, the command’s spokesman, confirmed the situation in Yola adding that the incident occurred on September 26.

“The Command has received a report from Demsa Police Divisional Headquarters that one Fulani cattle rearer got missing and 16 cows were rustled.

“The incident was suspected to have been carried out by cattle rustlers and the command is investigating the matter,” Abubakar said.

He said that some policemen who went to the area to douse the tension were attacked and injured by some miscreants.

According to him, the police recovered four motorcycles from the miscreants.

Reacting to the development, Malam Ali, the spokesperson of the herdsmen in Demsa, also confirmed the incident adding that it happened on September 26.

He, however, alleged that 20 cows were rustled by persons suspected to be farmers.

He said shortly after the attack, the herdsmen reported the incident to Demsa Area Police Division for possible and early intervention.

He said the herdsmen also reported the case to the community leader, Alhamdu Teneke, seeking for his fatherly intervention.

Ali appealed to appropriate authorities to intervene and do justice to the suspected cattle rustlers.(NAN)

