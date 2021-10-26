The 2021 edition of Kaduna International Polo Tournament enters top gallop on Tuesday as debutants Badakozaz defeated defending champions, Kaduna El- Amin to top the Georgian Cup table.

El-Amin, 13 times champions of Africa’s most prestigious polo trophy, the Georgian Cup, commenced the defence of their trophy with a 6-7 loss to the Badakozaz who is playing their first Georgian Cup.

The tournament usually attracts players from across the country, as well as hired assassins from South Africa, England and Argentina and more. With the Georgian Cup its biggest and most historic trophy, made of Georgian silver in 1776, the major attraction.

The Ahmadu Yakubu Polo Club inside Murtala Square has been agog since Saturday when the annual Kaduna polo tourney galloped off, but the debutants were not fazed as they raced to a 6-4 lead in the match. El Amin featuring top player Bello Buba, rallied back in the fifth Chukker to 6-5, but Badakozaz raced to 7-5.

El Amin, who often are late finishers pulled one goal back in the sixth and last chukker but were unable to nick the equaliser as the match ends 7-6 in favour of the hard fighting debutants.

Other teams in the tournament, former champions Abuja Guards Brigade Rubicon with Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika as patrons and Malcomines played the other match of the day.