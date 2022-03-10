Kaduna Polytechnic’s unending crisis

The crisis rocking Kaduna Polytechnic over the appointment of a substantive rector has assumed a ridiculous dimension as the governing council recently recommended the acting rector, Dr Suleiman Umar, for appointment as a substantive rector.

The polytechnic’s governing council, led by Senator Mohammed Mohammed, on November 17, 2021, approved the extension by another six months for Dr Umar to serve in an acting capacity, an action that contravenes the Polytechnics (Amendment) Act 2019.

Of the three contenders or candidates submitted to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, by the governing council, Dr Yahaya Saleh Ibrahim, Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Kaduna State University (KASU), Makarfi campus, was said to have the highest score of 71%.

It was alleged that his score was later reduced to 69% to favour Dr Suleiman Umar, who came second. This illegality should be suspended to save the process of appointing a substantive rector rancour-free and transparent.

There is the need for minister of education to quickly wade into this crisis and resolve it once and for all. The crisis in Kaduna Polytechnic should be quickly nipped in the bud. The minister of education should ensure that the appointment is based on merit.

Musa Adamu Baba, Kaduna, Kaduna state.