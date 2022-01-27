Kaduna records 2.6m vulnerable citizens – Commissioner

In a bid to reduce poverty and ensure social inclusion among citizens, over two million vulnerable persons in Kaduna state have been captured in the State Social Register across the urban and rural areas.



The state Commissioner, Planning and Budget Commission, Mohammed Abdullahi Sani Dattijo, disclosed this in Kaduna on Thursday while delivering a keynote address titled “The Role of Students in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” at a summit organised by the Kaduna State Students (KADSU) at the Kaduna State University.

According to Sani Dattijo, the state government has provided over N4 billion in the 2022 budget for pro poor interventions that seek to support vulnerable and ensure social inclusion among the urban and rural poor citizens across the state.

“Today’s generation of youths is the largest the world has ever known; young people are changing the landscape with high demand for skilled opportunities, as young people we can define the trajectory of development,” he said.

Mohammed Sani Dattijo noted that “young people form 80% of the population in Kaduna state, therefore they are critical in determining the future of the state and represents hope for the attainment of the SDGs.

“And to attain the SDGs, i urge the students and young people to become the voice of social transformation and active citizens, while leveraging on creative ideas and technologies and interconnectedness in addition to conducting innovative research that fast-tracks the attainment of the 17 SDGs.

“As a subnational, Kaduna state has one of the functional bureau of statistics which has carried out a comprehensive survey. And so far, we have about 2.6m people on our social register.” “