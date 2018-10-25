Kaduna relaxes curfew

And report from Kaduna says the state government has reviewed the

24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna metropolis and its environs.

By this arrangement, residents are now allowed to move around between 6am and 5pm effective from today (Thursday).

A statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on

Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan , yesterday, said the curfew would

remain dusk-to-dawn until further notice.

“The curfew hours in Kaduna have been reviewed. Effective tomorrow,

Thursday, 25th October 2018, residents of Kaduna are free to pursue

their legitimate business from 6am to 5pm. Dusk-to-dawn curfew will be

enforced from 5pm to 6am daily, until further notice.

“The Kaduna state government took the decision to review the curfew

hours following a meeting today of a select committee of the State

Security Council. The heads of the security agencies reported

significant progress in restoring calm and commended residents for the

peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves during the

four-hour relaxation of the curfew in parts of Kaduna yesterday.

“The government is grateful to our citizens for their cooperation

while withstanding the unintended inconvenience. Government expects

normal banking and other services to resume, and markets to open as

normal as from tomorrow.

“The security agencies will remain vigilant and continue to protect

residents. Intensive surveillance of known pockets of potential

trouble is also continuing, by troops on the ground and by helicopter

patrols.

“It is obligatory on residents to scrupulously observe the night-time

curfew hours, to keep the peace and to cooperate with the security

agencies to keep our state safe. Community leaders are enjoined to

ensure that hoodlums and other potential threats to peace are promptly

reported to the security agencies.

“Government therefore urges all residents to report any suspicious

activity to the security agencies and to refrain from spreading

rumours and unverified information. The Security Council advises that

there will be no hesitation to re-impose a 24-hour curfew in the event

of any breach of the peace,” Aruwan added.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.