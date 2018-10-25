Kaduna relaxes curfew

And report from Kaduna says the state government has reviewed the
24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna metropolis and its environs.
By this arrangement, residents are now allowed to move around between 6am and 5pm effective from today (Thursday).
A statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on
Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan , yesterday, said the curfew would
remain dusk-to-dawn until further notice.
“The curfew hours in Kaduna have been reviewed. Effective tomorrow,
Thursday, 25th October 2018, residents of Kaduna are free to pursue
their legitimate business from 6am to 5pm. Dusk-to-dawn curfew will be
enforced from 5pm to 6am daily, until further notice.
“The Kaduna state government took the decision to review the curfew
hours following a meeting today of a select committee of the State
Security Council. The heads of the security agencies reported
significant progress in restoring calm and commended residents for the
peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves during the
four-hour relaxation of the curfew in parts of Kaduna yesterday.
“The government is grateful to our citizens for their cooperation
while withstanding the unintended inconvenience. Government expects
normal banking and other services to resume, and markets to open as
normal as from tomorrow.
“The security agencies will remain vigilant and continue to protect
residents. Intensive surveillance of known pockets of potential
trouble is also continuing, by troops on the ground and by helicopter
patrols.
“It is obligatory on residents to scrupulously observe the night-time
curfew hours, to keep the peace and to cooperate with the security
agencies to keep our state safe. Community leaders are enjoined to
ensure that hoodlums and other potential threats to peace are promptly
reported to the security agencies.
“Government therefore urges all residents to report any suspicious
activity to the security agencies and to refrain from spreading
rumours and unverified information. The Security Council advises that
there will be no hesitation to re-impose a 24-hour curfew in the event
of any breach of the peace,” Aruwan added.
