Kaduna: Reps urge thorough police probe into crisis

The House of Representatives has directed the Nigeria Police to carry

out thorough investigation into the recent crisis at Kasuwan Magani

in Kaduna, which led to the killing of several persons and the

abduction of the Agom Adara and his wife and driver.

The paramount ruler of the Agom people was reported to have made an

on-the-spot assessment visit to areas affected by the clashes, and was

abducted on his way back by armed men, who also killed some men in his

entourage in the process.

The House in its resolution on a motion brought under matters of

urgent public importance by Hon. Yakubu Barde, while calling on

security agencies to intensify efforts at securing the safe release of

the traditional leader has also called on the National Emergency

Management Agency (NEMA), to provide relief supports to families and

persons affected by the crisis.

Barde recalled that Sunday’s attack started with some hoodlums

suddenly launching “attack in the guise of retaliation of what

happened at Kawsuwan Magani Kajuru”, which caused panic to

neighbouring towns like Rido, Sabon Tasha and Janruwa, “with irate

youths barricading roads, thereby killing some people and burning

cars.”

He said as a result of the crisis, 50 people reportedly lost their

lives, with property worth millions of naira destroyed and many

families rendered homeless.

According to the lawmaker, it was a disturbing development saying:

“The spate at which the lives and properties of our citizens are being

destroyed at the slightest provocation with absolute disregard for

human life. Recall that a similar crisis was recorded in the same

community eight months ago, in which several lives were lost’’.

