Kaduna: Reps urge thorough police probe into crisis

The House of Representatives has directed the Nigeria Police to carry
out thorough investigation into the recent crisis at Kasuwan Magani
in Kaduna, which led to the killing of several persons and the
abduction of the Agom Adara and his wife and driver.
The paramount ruler of the Agom people was reported to have made an
on-the-spot assessment visit to areas affected by the clashes, and was
abducted on his way back by armed men, who also killed some men in his
entourage in the process.
The House in its resolution on a motion brought under matters of
urgent public importance by Hon. Yakubu Barde, while calling on
security agencies to intensify efforts at securing the safe release of
the traditional leader has also called on the National Emergency
Management Agency (NEMA), to provide relief supports to families and
persons affected by the crisis.
Barde recalled that Sunday’s attack started with some hoodlums
suddenly launching “attack in the guise of retaliation of what
happened at Kawsuwan Magani Kajuru”, which caused panic to
neighbouring towns like Rido, Sabon Tasha and Janruwa, “with irate
youths barricading roads, thereby killing some people and burning
cars.”
He said as a result of the crisis, 50 people reportedly lost their
lives, with property worth millions of naira destroyed and many
families rendered homeless.
According to the lawmaker, it was a disturbing development saying:
“The spate at which the lives and properties of our citizens are being
destroyed at the slightest provocation with absolute disregard for
human life. Recall that a similar crisis was recorded in the same
community eight months ago, in which several lives were lost’’.
Be the first to comment