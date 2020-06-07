Kaduna residents remain in lockdown



The Kaduna state government has disowned a document that has been making the rounds, stating that the Quarantine Law has been reviewed and that the 12-hour lockdown is now in place.

The fake document claimed that the lockdown is now from 6pm to 6am but that interstate travel remains banned. Several people have called government officials to enquire about the authenticity of the document that has gone viral on social media platforms.



But a statement issued by the Special Adviser to Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Sunday, said that ‘’ the Quarantine Order remains in force until Tuesday, June 9, 2020 when the two-week extension expires.



‘’Until then, the lockdown remains in force. The night time curfew also remains in force, until the government announces otherwise,’’ the Special Adviser warned.



According to Adekeye, “Governor Nasir el-Rufai will address the state on Tuesday and will specify the next steps for the state, which sectors will be permitted to open and the safety guidelines that each sector is expected to comply with before reopening.



“No market, unauthorised business, school or place of worship will reopen until the government makes the required proclamation,” Muyiwa added.

Blueprint recalled that the state government consulted widely with stakeholders across different sectors on the guidelines for a safe reopening of the state last week.