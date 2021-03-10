Kaduna: Sabo GRA mourns, wants late PG immortalised

March 10, 2021 Editorial IV News 0



The Tsaunin Kura GRA Residents Association (Sabo GRA) has announced the sudden demise of its General, Comrade (Dr) Silas Adamu who died from a ghastly car accident alongside his wife and daughter.

A statement signed by the Executive Public Relations (EPRO) of Sabo GRA, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, made available to newsmen on Tuesday said the accident occured along Kaduna- highway on Monday March 8, 2021.

“We are still shocked over news of the death of our General from a ghastly car accident along Kaduna- Highway on Monday March 8, 2021.

“It is even more saddening that his wife and daughter also lost their lives from same accident,” it said.

The statement described Dr. Adamu who also the Secretary General of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) as a man of who sacrificed his time and resources in building bridges of .

“He was not just a philanthropist, but a man commited to preaching to all around him.

“In less than a year of his leadership of our community, he impacted several lives individually and all of as a community,” it added.

The statement prayed for God to his soul and that of his wife and daughter eternal rest.

No tags for this post.

Sign Up Now

ePaper Subscription

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*