Kaduna SEMA donates relief materials to Birnin Gwari





The Kaduna state Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) on Tuesday donated relief materials to victims of unknown gunmen attack in communities of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area (LGA).

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Muhammed Mukaddas, presented the items to Umma Ahmed, Sole Administrator of Birnin Gwari LGA, for onward distribution to the IDPs.

He said the items include rice (70 bags); garri (70 bags); beans (30 bags); sugar (5 bags); salt (5 bags); noodles (5 cartons); soap (5 cartons); diapers (5 packets); mattresses (30 pieces); blankets (50 bales); and mosquito nets (50 pieces).

He commiserated with the people of Birnin Gwari on behalf of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Mukaddas added that SEMA donated the materials to ameliorate the suffering of the displaced persons.

He mentioned the communities affected as Unguwan Fari, Unguwan Kwambe, Unguwan Ayango, Kwabu, Rema, Bugai, Gaman Dagi, Gagara 1, Gagara 2, Tofa and Sabon Gida.

The SEMA boss said the displaced persons are currently being temporarily sheltered at UBE Danzuru, Tudun Jega primary school and other communities within Brinin Gwari town.

The Sole Administrator of Birnin Gwari local government area, Umma Ahmed, while receiving the materials commended the state government for the intervention.