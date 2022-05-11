Kaduna: Shabaan tackles El-rufai for annointing Uba Sani as successor

Kaduna state governorship aspirant on the platform of the All progressive congress (APC), Alhaji Sani Mahmoud Shaaban has faulted the decision of governor Ahmad Nasir el-Rufai to anoint Senator representing Kaduna North, Uba Sani as his preferred successor and candidate of the party.

This is as the Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his anionted successor, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna submitted their expression of interest and nomination forms for the governorship of the state and Kano North Senatorial district.

The former Deputy Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo who submitted the forms on their behalf applauded Ganduje over the choice of Gawuna saying it was in tandem with the wishes of party stakeholders in Kano state.

Flanked by the Kano information commissioner, Comrade Mohammed Garba, he said Ganduje deserves the senatorial seat having served Kano state meritoriously in the last 7 years.

Speaking with newsmen after submitting him nomination forms, Shaaban said governor El-rufai got it wrong and ran contrary to democratic tenets and laid down rules.

Shaaban described the endorsement of Sani as a clear case of dictatorship that must be resisted by well meaning chieftains of the party.

“Do we have anything called anointment in the history or dictates of APC as a party? APC is a democratic party. Today APC is the ruling party at the national level. Today, APC is the ruling party in Kaduna state, so for anybody to say this is what I want due to whatever position such an individual occupies, and then deny more than 3 million eligible registered voters the right to vote can’t be proper and acceptable. We don’t call that democracy.

“Democracy is to come out and meet the basic requirements that the party lays down and go out to do. I can assure you in Kaduna state, there is nothing called an anointment in Kaduna state. People, delegates.

“And everyone is willing and ready for a free and fair primary election and we believe the leadership of APC at the national level, We believe the capacity and the capability of President Muhammadu Buhari would not allow dictatorship of any individual.”

The APC founding member reiterated his determination to uplift the wellbeing of the people of Kaduna state if voted into power at the poll.

“We are consistent in our moves, we are consistent in our yearning for the simple reason that we think we have something very, very, very great offer to the people of Kaduna state, we have something very concrete and tangible to offer to the people of Northern Nigeria and Nigeria at large,” he noted.

