Kaduna South: Bulus summits senatorial forms, assures of quality representation

Supporters and members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Friday accompanied Honourable Bulus Banquo Audu to the party’s headquarters in Abuja for the submission of his expression of interest and nomination forms to run for senator on the platform of the party in Kaduna South zone.

The crowds were chanting sai Bulus, describing him as “a humanitarian and a philanthropist of repute.”

Hon. Bulus was accompanied by party chieftains from Southern Kaduna Senatorial District; key political associates; friends, and well-wishers to the party’s national secretariat.

Addressing newsmen, Hon. Bulus thanked Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i and the leadership of the APC in the state for their consistent support.

Bulus, who commended his supporters acro

