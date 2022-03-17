Kaduna Speaker assures NLC on LG, judiciary, legislature autonomy bill

Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Zailani, has assured Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) of the lawmakers’ support on the ammended autonomy bill for local governments, judiciary and state houses of assembly recently passed by the National Assembly.

Following its ammendment and passage by the Senate and Federal House of Representatives, the bill would have to be transmitted to the 36 states houses of assembly, where it would require the nod of two third (24) states to become law after President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent.

Speaking on Wednesday when he received at the Assembly complex NLC officials and members from the seven North-West states on a rally to create more awareness on the bill, the Speaker, who was respresented by Hon. Mukhtar Isa Haso said Kaduna State House of Assembly had twice passed the bill before now, adding that the bill will receive positive treatment anytime it was transmitted to them from the Nationa Aaembly.

The Kaduna Speaker said, “We are very happy and we commend the NLC leadership with other affiliate unions of Nigerian workers for soliciting our support for the bill that has been ammended and is to be sent to all the state houses of assembly.

“I believe the Speaker has spoken our mind to you when you met with him yesterday and on Monday that the bill that we are expecting to come for affirmation will receive Kaduna State House of Assembly positive treatment.”

Speaking on their mission, NLC Deputy National President, Comrade Muhammed Idris, said the rally was based on the need to ensure separation of power among the three arms of government as stated in the constitution.

“The peaceful protest is based on the autonomy of the local government, judiciary and legislature. Based on separation of power, the three tiers of government.

“Section 81 subsection 3 of the Constitution grants financial autonomy to states and local governments. We want you to concur with the bill when it comes to your state. We are aware that the Speaker of Kaduna State House Assembly is chairman of Forum of Northern Speakers. We urged him to appeal to the remaining houses of assembly to equally concur with the bill. Nigerians at the grassroots are looking at the state houses of assembly to see if they would pass the all important bill,” he said.

The NLC Chairman Kaduna state, Comrade Ayuba Magaji, said the rally include members of 42 affiliates, Parliamentary Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).