Kaduna Speaker Zailani wins Igabi West constituency

The Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon.Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of Igabi West Constituency of Kaduna State House of Assembly election. The Returning Officer, Prof. Bashir Yusuf Abubakar, while declaring Hon. Zailani winner of the election, said the Speaker polled 45,849 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Ibrahim Usman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 23,163 votes. The Labour Party (LP ) candidate won 1,698 votes, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate scored 1,242."Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani having scored the highest number of valid votes cast is hereby declared winner of the Igabi West Constituency of Kaduna State House of Assembly election," he said.

