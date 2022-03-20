Kaduna state 2023: Senator Uba Sani a worthy successor of El-Rufai

The unanimous choice of Senator Uba Sani, as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), by the critical stakeholders of the party, and of the state was never in doubt. Because Uba Sani has over the years worked extremely hard to earn, not just their trust and confidence, but also that of almost everyone that encountered him, such that at the crucial time, they have no hesitation endorsing him as the candidate of the party.

When eventually Uba Sani emerges the governorship candidate, some arm chair analysts might be tempted to conclude that the deciding factor that clinched Uba Sani the ticket to fly the continuity flag, is his intimate friendship with Governor Nasir El-Rufai, rather than his proven capacity for hard work, first as political adviser to El-Rufai and the quality of his representation as senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district.

People will always conclude, but the fact will always remain. Uba Sani’s humble beginning and his accomplishments are inspiring enough that Nollywood should take an interest in and it turn into a blockbuster movie. It’s a classical example of hard work having its reward. It’s also a testimony of the guidance, the influence of a mentor on a mentee.

Since Uba Sani met El-Rufai, his transformation, especially the continued search for knowledge, and increased desire for public service are clearly obvious. And a willing El-Rufai has passed on his network of connections, experience and knowledge to Uba Sani. But were Uba Sani an empty trumpet, there would have been nothing for El-Rufai to invest in. Suffice it to mean that all Uba Sani needed was a motivating force like El-Rufai, to blossom.

El-Rufai’s passion to mentor young men and women to excel in public service is legendary. And Uba Sani is the first graduate of the El-Rufa’i academy. In the past 20 years, El-Rufai has generously invested tremendous energy in Uba Sani. So far, he hasn’t disappointed himself or El-Rufai. Soon the other graduates of his Sir Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship will join Uba Sani in making waves in the public and private sectors.

Again, some cynics may characteristically express doubts about Uba Sani’s capacity to govern Kaduna state, which they describe as complex, the same way they had questioned his senatorial ambition in 2019. In the run up to the senatorial election, some charitable critics had derogatorily described his ambition as an ego trip, propelled by peer group competition to equal the achievements of Senator Shehu Sani, his former comrade-in-arms, who he went on to roundly trounce in the 2019 general elections. While others saw it as a job for the boy, to the glory of God, Uba Sani disappointed them with a superlative performance. Even though he is a first term senator, Uba Sani has achieved in one term what the three senators before him couldn’t achieve in 20 years.

Unknown to many people, is the fact that Uba Sani is not an accidental politician. He has been around for quite some time and has paid his dues, learning at the feet of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as the special assistant public affairs and El-Rufai, his friend and mentor. In 2011, long before “Comrade” Shehu Sani dreamt of running for senate, Uba Sani had contested the position on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and lost to Alhaji Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, a.k.a. Mai Rago. Senator Uba Sani might not have attracted the attention of the media, because he is on the quiet side, but he significantly contributed to the struggle to enthrone democracy at a very young age.

Uba Sani is conscientious, a man of principles and deep convictions. The late Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, will definitely be proud of Senator Uba Sani’s solid achievements, especially that he has remained committed to the enthronement of an egalitarian society.

It’s very important that people understand Uba Sani’s background, especially when the activist in Senator Uba Sani plays out, after all, a lion can’t become a lapdog.

As a senator, Uba Sani understands that very central to the success of his assignment as chairman of the Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions Committee, was the repositioning and strengthening of the banking, insurance and other financial institutions to work for the greater benefit of the people. The consequential laws by Uba Sani confirmed his intention to use the instrumentality of the law to effect fundamental reforms that will touch lives.

Uba Sani’s compelling legislative accomplishments, especially the amendments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act and that of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), which to date remains the only member’s bills assented to by Mr President, without amendments, announced him on the world stage, as a very serious minded legislator. The passage of the Bill for an Act to Repeal the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act and to Re-enact the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act and Other Matters Connected Therewith, 2020, into law, is considered a landmark legislation, because of its profound impact in ensuring a stable financial sector. The failure of the sector could have led to a financial crisis.

The game changer, in loans recovery by AMCON, is the introduction of a Loan/Credit Tribunal to assist AMCON in the recovery of loans, which stands at an unacceptable N4 trillion debt. The success of AMCON in loan recovery is critical for Nigeria’s economic revitalisation. Commercial banks will only lend if lenders pay back and that in the event of a default, the law doesn’t provide them loopholes to hide. While without AMCON, the banking industry would have long collapsed due to the high rate of non-performing loans, unfortunately AMCON wasn’t functioning at the desired optimal level, due to the legal loopholes, notorious debtors were exploiting to avoid paying.

Senator Uba Sani’s justifiable anger at the antics of chronic debtors, who used legal gymnastics to stall their loan repayment, his apt description of their actions as an “orchestrated act of economic sabotage”, shows a deep revolting spirit that will react appropriately when the situation demands.

Uba Sani will certainly as governor dazzle the cynics and justify the trust reposed in him by his die-hard supporters, because he has the passion, the intellect, the network, the commitment, and the readiness to deploy it for the common good. At the center of his politics is improvement of the life of the common man. The Uba Sani Foundation, established long before he ever thought of contesting for the Senate, has continued to touch lives of men, women and youths.

Uba Sani is fully aware that he will be stepping into the shoes of his mentor, the highly cerebral, enigmatic and charismatic El-Rufai. That while no one expects him to be an El- Rufai, he will definitely be expected to maintain more than a reasonable standard.

Thankfully, there will be no need to remind Uba Sani of the huge expectations, or that he can’t afford to fail himself, his mentor and his numerous supporters who have always stood by him.

At his declaration, he alluded to that, when he said, “The huge challenge before us is to sustain and build on Mallam El-Rufai’s legacy of outstanding public service and impact. This is because a reversal of these gains in the post 2023 era will be a tragedy. Our people have witnessed selfless and impactful leadership and cannot settle for anything less”.

Uba Sani will bring to the office the same unparalleled enthusiasm and passion he took to the Senate. He will be a worthy successor of El-Rufai. In Uba Sani, the torch has passed on to the youths, who El-Rufai has always credited with being behind his achievements.

Ado writes from Kaduna.