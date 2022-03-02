Kaduna SWAN Week to feature 4 sporting activities

As the preparation for 2022 Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Kaduna state Chapter Week progresses, the event will feature four sporting activities, the planning committee has said.

Secretary of SWAN Kaduna state, who doubles as the Secretary of the SWAN Week Planning Committee, Okpani Jacob Dickson in a statement he signed on Tuesday said that the games lined up are, Badminton, Beach Volleyball, Athletics and

5-aside Soccer.

He noted that letters have been prepared and would be delivered to all media houses in the state. “It is expected that all media houses will register teams and individuals for all the aforementioned events.

“Letters to that effect are ready and hopefully before the week runs out, they will all get their copies,” he added.

The 2022 Kaduna SWAN Week will be kick started with a sensitization walk within Kaduna metropolis on March 20.

It is expected to attract several dignitaries particularly its dinner, billed for the Arewa House on March 26.