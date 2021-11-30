Kaduna to begin 4-day working week soon

Kaduna state government will soon commence a four-day working week, as public servants are expected to work from home for one day per week from Wednesday December 1st, 2021.

The government said the measure is designed to help boost productivity, improve work-life balance and enable workers to have more time for their families, for rest and for agriculture.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, signed by special adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, Monday stated that the government will begin implementation of the transitional arrangements from Wednesday December 1st, 2021.

‘’From that date, working hours for public servants hours are adjusted to 8am-5pm, Monday to Friday. However, all public servants, other than those in schools and healthcare facilities, will work from home on Fridays.

‘’This interim working arrangement will subsist until the government is ready to move to the next stage of the transition which will culminate in the four-day week across all MDAs in the state.

‘’Government will also ramp up its efforts to give public servants access to digital devices and platforms to enable them work effectively from home. Given the significant investments the state government is making in ICT.”