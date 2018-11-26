Kaduna to boost infant, young child feeding with multimedia campaign 

The Kaduna state government has launched multimedia campaign to boost Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) practices in the state.

Launching the campaign in conjunction with Alive and Thrive in Kaduna at the weekend, wife of Kaduna state governor, Hajiya Aisha Ummi el-Rufai, said that the campaign was designed to create attitudinal and behavioural change among parents and care givers on infant and young child feeding practices.

Aisha explained that the campaign titled, “Start Strong” was designed to give a child a chance for a better future and quality life. She noted that poor knowledge about early initiation of breastfeeding, exclusive breastfeeding and appropriate complementary feeding had remained a major challenge in the fight against malnutrition in Nigeria.

According to the governor’s wife, the multimedia campaign was designed to create the needed knowledge on IYCF to increase demand for nutrition services and good IYCF practices among parents and caregivers.

She said that journalists in the state will be trained on issues around nutrition and malnutrition and IYCF messages to properly equip the media with the needed information for the campaign.

“The state government is committing resources and putting sustainable measures through Kaduna State Emergency Nutrition Action Plan (KADENAP) in addressing the scourge of malnutrition in the state,” she said.