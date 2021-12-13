Kaduna to partner MA Athletics in making meet bigger – Commissioner

The Kaduna state government is set to partner Musa Audu (MA) in ensuring that the annual MA Relay Athletics competition is bigger and better by the next edition.

The assurance was given by the state Commissioner for Sports Development, Idris Nyam after the presentation of prizes to winners at the end of the 2021 edition held at the prestigious Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Speaking while fielding questions from sport writers, the Commissioner who was represented by Director Sports Administration in the Kaduna state Ministry of Sports Development, Yusuf Yamai Yakubu, said, “we will also support the organisers to make next edition bigger.

The Commissioner said he was impressed by the brilliant display put up by the athletes in the various categories. “I am highly impressed with what I’m seeing and we have identified some talents and would keep a tab on them then give them more opportunities to excel,” he said.

Also speaking, ex-Nigetian international and team mate of Musa Audu, Chief Sunday Adeleye said that organisers of the competition deserve commendation. He explained that such meets will go a long way in grooming athletes for national or international competitions.

Ten events were competed for at the outing including 4 x 100m women, 4 x 100m men, 300M women, 300m men and 4 x 200m women, 4 x 200m men, 4 x 400m women, 4 x 400m men, 4 x 100m school (boys) and 4x 100m school (girls). There was also a special 4 x 100m relay for masters.

Musa Audu, a former Nigerian international quartermiler, represented Nigeria at various competitions such as Olympics, Commonwealth Games, All African Games and World Cup. The event was supported by Village Athleticz.

