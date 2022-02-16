Kaduna Trade Fair: Police, DSS, others assure of security

The Police, Department of State Service (DSS), Operation Yaki and Kaduna State Vigilance Service (Kadvis) have all assured Kaduna International Trade Fair organisers of a secured atmosphere for exhibitors and participants during the 2022 edition.

This was made known when the Security Committee of the 2022 Kaduna International Trade Fair paid a courtesy visit on the various offices of the security agencies including Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency (Kastlea) on Tuesday.

The security agencies all expressed their readiness to support the organisers in ensuring a secured and peaceful fair.

Chairman of the Trade Fair security committee, Col. Jibrin Hassan (rtd), who was accompanied by the Vice Chairman, Alhaji M.K. AbdulSalam, said essence of the visit was to appreciate the security agencies for their usual support, inform them that the 43rd trade fair is scheduled for February 26 to March 6th 2022, brief them and request for their continuous support for a peaceful fair, and to invite them to the main events; opening ceremony, trade fair seminar, business roundtable on blue economy and farewell lunch for exhibitors.

Speaking when he received the Security Committee of the 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair organised by the Kaduna Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) in his office, Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, CP Mudassir Abdullahi said that they would support the trade fair in every way possible to ensure a peaceful fair.

“I assure you of the support you have been receiving from us. Even before you came I have been discussing with the DCP operation and an operation order has been drawn up. I assure you we will deploy more men for the events and anytime you need more let us know. Throughout the days, we will deploy the area commander to represent us. We will deploy as many personell as we can,” he said.

Also speaking, Deputy Commander Kadvis, Lt. Col. Mohammed Khalid (rtd), who represented the Commander, Brig. Gen. Umar Ibrahim (rtd), said as they have been doing since 2016 when they were established, they would give KADCCIMA all necessary support to ensure a successful 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair.