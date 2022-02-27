Kaduna Trade Fair polo tourney gallops off Wednesday

The 2022 edition of the Kaduna Trade Fair Polo Tournament is billed to gallop off on Wednesday March 2 at the Ahmadu Yakubu polo ground, Murtala Square, Kaduna.

Addressing sports writers on Sunday, President Kaduna Polo Club, Alhaji Suleiman Abubakar, Walin Keffi, said the tournament, which runs till March 6, will feature three trophies including a high goal trophy.

“The Trade Fair Polo Tournament, which is an annual event, will take place between March 2nd and 6th. It is a tradition of the club that those who come to Kaduna for business also take out time to relax, unwind and network.

“The mini tournament will also serve as tourists attraction for visitors to the state during the period of the Kaduna International Trade Fair. Six teams have so far indicated interest and would be battling for supremacy for three trophies.

“The trophies are Asokoro Island Cup, NIMASA Cup and Sublime Cup, while we will also feature the Beginners Cup for grassroots development. Three teams will compete for the Asokoro Island Cup, which is a high goal contest. The teams are Profile, Trappco and Dokaji Farms.

“We have been hosting Trade Fair polo tournament for over 25 years. We are also expecting some foreign players. Asokoro Island, Sublime and NIMASA are the main sponsors, but we also have Trappco, Dokaji Farms, Barbedos, amongst others as co-sponsors,” he said.