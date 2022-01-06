Kaduna traffic officers suspend enforcement, to render social services





Officers of the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (Kastlea) have been directed to suspend enforcement and render traffic control and order in communities across the state.

A statement issued by the Head of Operations, CMA Aliyu Manga, and made available to Blueprint in Kaduna on Thursday said the officers are to suspend enforcement of their primary activities supervised by Marshals across all zones of the state within the hours of 8am to 10am.

Zones are therefore expected to render social services, traffic control and traffic order during the stipulated periods to ensure free flow of traffic for motorists and others plying the roads.

“I’m directed by the Corps Marshal/ CEO to notify all Zonal Commanders that henceforth all operations/ enforcement activities by zones should be suspended between the hours of 8:00 am and 10:00 am on daily basis.

“In view of the aforementioned, all zones are expected to render social services, traffic control during the stipulated period to ensure free flow of traffic for road users plying the road to their places of work, businesses, schools etc,” Manga said.

