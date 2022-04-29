Kaduna train attack: Bandits release picture of new baby delivered in captivity

The bandits that attacked the Kaduns train a month ago have released the picture of a baby girl recently delivered by one of two pregnant women kidnapped by the terrorists.

The picture of the newly born girl was released by the bandits as a strategy to possibly show the world that the baby girl is hale and hearty and to strenghten their bargaining power during negotiations, though there was no picture of her mother who was delivered of the baby in the terrorists den.

Blueprint recalls that two women among the abducted train passengers are heavily pregnant, this baby’s mother was eight months pregnant when she was abducted by the terrorists along Abuja /Kaduna train route on the March 28, 2022, while the other woman was seven month pregnant and had even nlbeen booked for delivery by CS at an hospital before the and took place.

Out of the 63 abducted train passengers that were under captivity, only one passenger, the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) Alwan Hassan Has regained his freedom after paying a ransom of N100m.

Thus, exactly one month after the incident happened, a woman has delivered a new baby girl.

The picture of the new girl, it was gathered was released on Wednesday evening by the terrorists group suspected to be Ansaru a breakaway group of Boko Haram.

Two days ago, the news of her birth was trending in both the social media and the conventional media where a family member of the woman first hinted that the she had delivered at the weekend.

Though, the identity of the newly born child was not disclosed until yesterday (Wednesday) when the terrorists released the picture of the baby girl.

Clad in a thick pink dress and a light lemon sweater cap, with her eyes closed, she look healthy and well taken care of.

The bandits were reported to have invited a doctor to take delivery of the baby in their den.

