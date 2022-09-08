Kaduna train attack: DSS raids hostage negotiator Mamu’s residence, office 

Operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) in the early hours of Thursday raided the residence of Media Consultant to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and negotiator for the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Malam Tukur Mamu.

Mamu, the publisher of Desert Herald, was arrested Tuesday with his two wives and two children at Cairo Airport where he wanted to connect a flight to Saudi Arabia for the lesser hajj and was deported back to Nigeria and was picked up at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, by the DSS.

He had earlier withdrawn as one of the negotiators between the terrorists that attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound AK-9 train passengers on March 28 and their relatives/government.

A source close to him told our correspondent that the heavily armed DSS operatives stormed Mamu’s residence and the office of the Desert Herald newspaper at about 12:30am Thursday morning.

Blueprint gathered that the officers ransacked the whole house and carted away laptops, phones and documents. The source, however, said nothing incriminating was found in both the residence and the office.

He said no fewer than 50 heavily armed operatives in Toyota Hilux, Toyota Highlander as well as military vehicles raided both the residence and office. He added that the two wives of the negotiator, who were with him when he was arrested, were brought back to the house, but his two sons are still with him in detention.

The source said: “The heavily armed operatives came and searched everywhere both at the residence and his office but nothing suspicious was found during the operation that started at about 12.30am. Over 50 of them came fully armed with sophisticated weapons in army vehicles, Toyota Hilux, Toyota Highlander.

“Two wives that were with him were returned but his two sons, Faisal and Ibrahim are still with him in detention. They seized our phones and laptop computers,” the source said.

