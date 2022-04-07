Kaduna train attack: Group lauds Tinubu’s solidarity, victims’ support

The Kaduna Good Governance Project has commended Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for his solidarity with and support for the victims of last Monday Kaduna train attack, describing his acts as exemplary leadership that the country needs.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader and presidential aspirant cancelled his 70th birthday colloquium last week Tuesday in honour of the victims of the train attack and a week later, he was in Kaduna on a condolence visit to Governor Nasir el-Rufai, where he donated N50 million to the victims of the tragedy and called on Nigerians to support the victims’ rehabilitation and care.

Addressing a press conference Thursday in Kaduna, the KGGP convener, Prince Zubairu Mukhtar, said Tinubu’s support and care for the victims of the train attack, his commitment to the oneness and unity of Nigeria and support for welfare of Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion are rare feats that are required in the next Nigerian leader, hence their endorsement of his presidential aspiration and call for his support.

“The Kaduna Good Governance Project wishes to commend the exemplary conduct of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in recent times since the unfortunate incidents in Kaduna state. We want to state that he has demonstrated rare solidarity to the people of Kaduna state in ways too numerous to mention.

“We are aware that in respect and honour for the victims of the train attack in Kaduna state, Asiwaju Tinubu cancelled his 70th birthday colloquium. It was indeed a great display of courage by him, which by all ramifications, is a central component of the type of leadership that Nigeria deserves. That he deemed it necessary to cancel an event of 13 years running is an indication that he indeed is a leader who understands the dynamic of leadership.

“We believe that Asiwaju Tinubu has demonstrated to be a great leader with a large heart in his subsequent condolence visit to Governor Nasir el-Rufai and to commiserate with the Kaduna state government. It is an exemplary display by Asiwaju in the donation of N50 million to victims of the train attack.

“We are therefore using this occasion to pledge our unalloyed support to the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Tinubu. We are convinced that Nigeria is indeed deserving of a highly cerebral and committed individual such as Asiwaju Tinubu to pilot the country’s affairs come 2023.

“From all those that have indicated interest to rule Nigeria come 2023, none can boast of the commitment to the peace and unity of the county than Asiwaju.”