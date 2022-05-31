Kaduna train attack: Osinbajo’s classmate, Ango Abdulahi’s son beg government to intervene in new video 

Terrorists that attacked the Abuja-Kaduna AK9 train on March 28th, 2022, have released another video, showing eight of the 62 passengers in captivity begging the Federal Government to rescue them before they are killed.

The terrorists during the attack killed nine people and kidnapped over 60 passengers, but in the latest video, Sadiq, son of Convener of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi, and a woman, who claimed to be Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s classmate, were seen appealing to Federal Government to grant the terrorists’ demand and rescue them from captivity.

The video, which shows eight victims (five men kneeling down and three women sitting on a blue trampoline, also shows one of the masked terrorists, wielding an AK47 rifle. The terrorist at the beginning of the video said, the video was at the instance of the victims who begged them (terrorists) to allow them speak to government.

According to the terrorist, “we are the thieves that captured these people in the train along Abuja-Kaduna route. The people are appealing to us that they want to talk to the government. So, we give them chance to talk to the Federal Government and it is left for you (government) to listen to them or abandon them”.

Sadiq Ango Abdullahi urged federal government’s intervention for their rescue, saying that most of the 62 victims are sick. “My name is Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, one of the captives of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack. We are appealing to the Federal Government once again to come to our aid. We have been here for 62 days,” he said.

Mrs Gladys, who claimed to be Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s classmate in the law school, said she is worried because she left a son who is a sickler back at home. As she broke down in tears, Gladys appealed particularly to the Vice President to come to their aid and ensure their rescue from the terrorists’ den.

She said, “My name is Gladys Moren. I am appealing particularly to Professor Yemi Osinbajo who was my class mate 78/79 Law School. You are a grandfather and a father; come to our aid because we have been here for 62 days and I have a son who is a sickler; I don’t know his condition now.”

Another victim, Maryam Abubakar, said she is in captivity with her husband and four children, two of whom are currently sick. “I’m one of the captured passengers on the train with my husband and four children. We are appealing, our families and everyone that can help to please come to our aid.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

