Kaduna train attack: Railway workers want night operations discontinued

Following the terrorist strike on an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train Monday night, the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers (NUR) Tuesday asked the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to suspend the night train operations on the route.

The umbrella body of workers of the agency in a statement described as regrettable the inability of the corporation to implement its security observations on how to improve the security and safety of the train services.

Hitherto, the union said it has advised NRC to discontinue the night train service until the security situation of the service is improved with on-train CCTV, explosives detectors and other technology-based approaches.

A signed electronic statement by the unions secretary-general, Segun Esan, said: “We were shocked to the marrows when we were reached with the sad news of yet another terrorist attack on our Abuja – Kaduna passenger train which happened around 8 pm on Monday 28th March, 2022.

“As a responsible union, we are completely touched and held in thrall that such a dastardly and unprovoked terrorist attack can befall the flagship and the essence of our operational existence as a corporation for the second time in quick succession having tasted the gall of this terrorist attack on our passenger train in October, 2021.

“We regret that there is no proof that all our observations expressed to the NRC management on improving the security and safety of the train service was taken, especially our advice that night train service be stopped till security situation of the service is improved with on-train CCTV, explosives detectors and other technology-based approaches.

“We, therefore, use this medium to appeal very profusely to all Nigerian Railway workers in particular and to all Nigerian families whose members might have been affected in one way or the other by this terrorist attacks our condolence. In due course, the leadership of the union will make a specific pronouncement on the unfortunate incident.

“Nevertheless, the union is still gathering information and processing same analytically with a view to arriving at rational convergence leading to making a definite official pronouncement. Meanwhile, the president general and members of the Central Working Committee (NWC) will visit AKTS very shortly in order to have a first-hand assessment of the incident.”