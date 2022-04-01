Kaduna train attack: Rescue chances deem over delayed military operations

Indications have emerged that chances of rescuing passengers kidnapped during the March 28, attack by suspected terrorists on a Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) train may have deemed following delayed military rescue operation.

Eight passengers were killed during the attack with 26 others sustaining varying degrees of injuries, even as a yet to be ascertained number of passengers were kidnapped.

NRC Managing Director, Mr. Fidet Okhiria, had said only 123 of the 362 passengers had been reached on phone leaving many wondering whether over 200 passengers had been kidnapped.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, during a visit to the terrorist attack scene, Tuesday, ordered the troops of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to intensify search and rescue operations to ensure the kidnapped victims were rescued, however, Blueprint Weekend checks indicated that the operations did not commence 48 hours after.

Media reports also indicated that the terrorists have started contacting families of the victims to prepare funds for ransom and feeding of their relatives.

This is as the Kaduna state Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, Wednesday, accused the military of refusing to act resolutely against the terrorists whose camps and phone numbers were known to them.

“We have enough intelligence for us to take action. The air force undertakes enough intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and the DSS has informants all over the place.

“We know what they (terrorists) are planning. We get the reports. The problem is for the agencies to take action. Don’t wait until they attack before you respond. The army should go after their enclaves to wipe them out. Let the air force bomb them,” he stated.

While the Army Spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, could not be reached at the time of filling this report, a security expert, Raphael Nebeolisa, said the delay could make a lot of difference whether the victims are rescued or not.

Nebeolisa in a phone interview with our correspondent, Friday, decried the fact that the military had not learnt from the experience of the kidnapped Chibok and Dapchi girls who were taken to different camps even outside the country following delayed military operations.

“It is unfortunate that the army has refused to act decisively after the attack. Since the search and rescue of the kidnap victims was delayed the likelihood of finding them is slim as they may be in different bandit’s camps which are practically impenetrable.

“Imagine the victims being taken to Sabon Birinin, which is one of the largest forests in the North stretching from Niger to Kaduna nd Zamfara. It is a stronghold of these bandits. Or is it the Dutse Forest in Chikun Local Government Area, scene of the attack? Their release may now be dependent on payment of ransom.”

On his part, a retired military officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Blueprint Weekend that the lethargy among the military may not be unconnected to politicisation of military operation and compromise along loyalty to senior ex-military officers from the region.

According to him, “Some elements in the military are effectively conspiring with politicians to deepen the worrisome security situation in the North.

“At what point did we allow bandits to take over the forest? Why are the people in charge not doing what they are supposed to do? Why the delay? Why is there no sense of urgency? What’s the update on the kidnap victims? Has the army got the coordinate?

“They appear to be out to sustain the picture of violence and chaos so as to rubbish the image of President Muhammadu Buhari in order to discredit anybody he is likely to support for the 2023 presidential election.”