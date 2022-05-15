Kaduna train attack: Terrorists release abducted pregnant woman 

Terrorists suspected to be Ansaru group have released a pregnant woman who was abducted alongside others from the Kaduna -Abuja train last month.

The woman, one of the two pregnant women kidnapped from the train passengers, was released on compassionate ground, Blueprint has learnt.

A video of the released pregnant woman was trending on social media in black abaya (a long gown) and black face mark where she was calling on the Federal Government to negotiate with the terrorists for the release of the remaining passengers in captivity.

She said it has becoming very imperative because of the uncertainty surrounding the plight of others who are still in the terrorists’ den.

The woman had said the terrorists were taking good care of them, noting that they were well fed. She added that the terrorists also took good care of their medication.

Blueprint recall that the released pregnant woman was abducted along with the others on the 28th March, 2022. She was said to have been booked for Ceasarian procedure having been advanced before the abduction.

So far she is the third person to regain her freedom since their abduction following the Managing Director of Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan who was set free after the payment of N100m ransom and the son of Professor Ango Abdullahi, Sadik who was released late last month.

